Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; CRESCO LABS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CRLBF) SI Decreased By 1.23%

CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. CRLBF’s SI was 522,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 529,400 shares previously. With 532,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s short sellers to cover CRLBF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 28,763 shares traded. Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 16.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,400 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 157,933 shares with $10.06 million value, down from 188,333 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 236,986 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. The company has market cap of $909.94 million. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 20 dispensaries in Florida.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 45.76% above currents $46.31 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research.

