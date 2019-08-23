Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 16.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,400 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 157,933 shares with $10.06 million value, down from 188,333 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 328,784 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Lowe’s Companies (LOW) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 7,962 shares as Lowe’s Companies (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 292,797 shares with $32.05M value, down from 300,759 last quarter. Lowe’s Companies now has $83.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 1.74M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) stake by 318,770 shares to 468,770 valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 77,658 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 49.24% above currents $45.23 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. DA Davidson maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $75 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 10,617 shares. 154,680 are held by Strs Ohio. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has 200,442 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.06% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. 242,859 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. First Mercantile Co holds 18,159 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 261,710 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 1.61% or 231,918 shares. Aqr Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 15,505 shares. State Street Corp holds 4.65M shares. Andra Ap accumulated 57,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested in 0.07% or 49,429 shares. Axa invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117.14’s average target is 9.36% above currents $107.11 stock price. Lowe’s had 29 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $127 target. Wedbush maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. UBS maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) stake by 23,782 shares to 811,157 valued at $39.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) stake by 4,608 shares and now owns 344,662 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.