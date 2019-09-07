Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding as Market Value Rose; Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.10 Million; Stock Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 20,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 129,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 432,389 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Cap Ltd has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,703 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 61,827 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 40,000 are held by Selkirk Management Ltd. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 2,625 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trb Lp holds 19.05% or 407,500 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl owns 10,924 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 0.85% or 69,917 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Company reported 26,236 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Company holds 0.59% or 5,916 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Cap Prns Lc has 1.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,507 shares. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sei Invs invested in 2.27 million shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 3,068 shares. Regions Finance Corp accumulated 359,035 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 15,506 shares to 316,651 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.06M for 39.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.