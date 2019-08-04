Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Its Concho Res (CXO) Stake; CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP ORDINARY SH (CCORF) Shorts Lowered By 94.41%

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 20.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,100 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)’s stock declined 10.20%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 15,760 shares with $1.75M value, down from 19,860 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $14.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 8.02M shares traded or 303.52% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had a decrease of 94.41% in short interest. CCORF’s SI was 7,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 94.41% from 127,100 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s short sellers to cover CCORF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.0525 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0935. About 1,983 shares traded. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. The company has market cap of $475.42 million. It operates in two divisions, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. It has a 14.89 P/E ratio. The Canaccord Genuity segment offers investment banking, advisory, sales and research, and trading services.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 24,253 shares to 104,336 valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 600,000 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Concho Resources had 21 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CXO in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Positive” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CXO in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.