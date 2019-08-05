Brant Point Investment Management Cut Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake as Stock Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut by $385,864 as Stock Price Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.73. About 3.02 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 15,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $12.67 during the last trading session, reaching $497.8. About 226,185 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,565 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 3,261 shares stake. Cambridge Inv owns 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,197 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,727 shares stake. Pointstate Capital LP holds 37,600 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,751 shares. Argent has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 4,059 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blair William Com Il has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 11.57% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 64,110 shares. Rowland Co Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 339 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 7,861 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Com has 0.62% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 13,223 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 37,100 shares to 202,975 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $603.50 million for 19.12 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.22 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.