Brant Point Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $495,000; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Glovista Investments Lowered Holding by $362,474

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 62,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 67,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 173,629 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 3,401 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 26,059 shares. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 61,771 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has 462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,799 shares. North Star Management Corporation accumulated 14,282 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,432 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Stockton reported 0.31% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bluecrest Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 10,501 shares. Clearbridge owns 3,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 425 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 3,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares to 54,430 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 148,392 shares to 595,347 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Lc holds 110,037 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,637 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.78 million shares. Horan Advsrs Limited invested in 0% or 59 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 643 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 32,504 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank reported 0.3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Company invested in 56,461 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 2,500 are owned by Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 608,813 shares. Blume holds 400 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.43M shares. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited holds 2.17% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 751,791 shares. Moreover, Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).