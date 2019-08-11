Brant Point Investment Management Cut Its Holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by $1.75 Million as Stock Rose; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Valuation Declined While Edgestream Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 19,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 65,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 46,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 72,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 30,686 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 103,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 131,261 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates reported 18,077 shares. 952,867 are owned by Snyder Mngmt Limited Partnership. United Services Automobile Association has 150,807 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 130,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Moreover, Brant Point Investment Management Lc has 0.1% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 30,686 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). 137,100 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has invested 0.05% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 309 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Mendon Advisors invested in 102,959 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 609,773 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Glenmede Co Na owns 1.18M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11,837 shares to 41,837 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 54,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia’s seventh-largest financial institution adds Atlanta Metro president for ‘strategic restructure’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,460 activity.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.87 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “URBN Provides Sales Update Prior to Goldman Sachs Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: A New Shopping Website Is Gaining Ground With US Teens – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 106,446 shares to 5,720 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 44,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,075 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).