Brant Point Investment Management Boosted Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Market Valuation Rose; Avalon Advisors Raised Its Position in Altria Group (MO) as Valuation Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 12,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 519,436 shares traded or 38.15% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 139,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.63 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv invested in 6,133 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clark Mgmt holds 0.02% or 11,401 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest reported 49,035 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Condor Management reported 9,739 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 43,700 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 347,017 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 267,412 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.4% or 309,366 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Utd State Bank Tru reported 5,173 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 30,159 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Management invested in 134,197 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Architects Incorporated.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,583 shares to 92,711 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 8,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,313 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 737,805 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,155 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 1,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 0.15% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 1,843 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fund Sa invested in 0.16% or 51,245 shares. Intll Sarl accumulated 7,255 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 108,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 62 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 6,500 were reported by Consolidated Invest Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bp Pcl holds 0.14% or 8,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 764 shares. Natixis Lp owns 20,627 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New York REIT Liquidating LLC Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Declaration of Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital Realty (DLR) Beats on Q2 FFO, Announces Expansion – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (PSA) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,000 shares to 62,967 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc (Put) by 42,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.