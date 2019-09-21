Brandywine Trust Company Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Upped Its Stake

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53M, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 6.06M shares traded or 162.28% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – The Pot’s Half Full At Campbell Soup — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 721,753 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 12.65 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603.18M, up from 11.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.46M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Pattern Energy Group Rose 17.6% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Long-Term Investors: Why $1000000 in Your TFSA Is Not Far-Fetched – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 16,260 shares to 476,470 shares, valued at $53.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 73,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,900 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)