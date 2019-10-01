Brandywine Trust Company Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Has Boosted by $20.93 Million as Stock Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $549,875

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 44,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 37,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 3.11M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53M, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 723,653 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP DENISE M. MORRISON TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 39,309 shares to 58,567 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,127 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hyco.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 9,871 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,701 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 45,688 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 554,984 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 52,417 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fin Gp Incorporated Inc holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Division stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 32,120 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 209.51M shares. 42,723 are held by Semper Augustus Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wealthquest Corp holds 0.78% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 24,665 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.02% or 12,898 shares in its portfolio.

