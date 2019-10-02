Brandywine Trust Company Lifted Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Market Value Rose; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped Stake by $6.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 20.03 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 4339.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 216,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 221,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 952,771 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 47,697 shares to 71,267 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 179,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,287 shares, and cut its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aerie Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage netarsudil study in Japan – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharma launches early-stage study of sustained-release implant for nAMD or DME – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With profits in sight, Durham pharma launches new trials – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 533,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Consonance Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.51M shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,105 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,393 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 234,913 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 30,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 45,200 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). United Automobile Association has 57,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP reported 122,901 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 181,011 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. The insider ANIDO VICENTE JR bought $498,953. Another trade for 5,040 shares valued at $100,447 was made by RUBINO RICHARD J on Monday, September 9.