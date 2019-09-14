Brandywine Trust Company Increased Its Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $20.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Healthequity (HQY) by $4.91 Million

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53M, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 3.47M shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 226,481 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares to 88,778 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,399 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

