Brandywine Trust Company Has Raised Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB); Pioneer Investment Management Boosted Position in Columbia Banking System (COLB) as Valuation Rose

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53M, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.10 million shares traded or 84.09% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 1,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 32,362 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 31,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 227,782 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. On Monday, July 1 the insider Lawson David C bought $5,633. 143 shares valued at $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shareholders Booked A 30% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At COLB – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Banking System, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) by 2,833 shares to 111,447 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 35,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,038 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.02% or 2.23M shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 57,479 shares. Scotia Cap Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,879 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 122,432 shares in its portfolio. 10.87 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Company reported 456,235 shares stake. Howe Rusling owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,781 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 41,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 13,582 shares. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 7.87M shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 348,072 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 137,488 shares.