Brandywine Trust Company Has Increased Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $20.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; Leisure Capital Management Position in Intel (INTC) Has Lowered by $628,108

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53 million, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.10 million shares traded or 84.09% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $113.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

