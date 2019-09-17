Brandywine Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); As Mantech Intl (MANT) Shares Rose, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Cut by $5.68 Million Its Position

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 6.89 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q LOANS $951.0B VS. $956.77B Q/Q

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 87,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 69,496 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 156,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 34,185 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 16/03/2018 – ManTech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech Wins Chief Learning Officer Magazine’s LearningElite Gold Award for Innovative Employee Education Programs – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ManTech Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ManTech Appoints Bryce Pippert as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mission Solutions & Services Group’s Federal Civilian Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech Appoints Julie Anna Barker as Vice President of HR for Mission Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MANT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 4.25% more from 24.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Company reported 3,726 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 197,055 shares. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.07% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Us Bank De accumulated 25,629 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 94,465 shares. Moreover, Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.71% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Aqr Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Glenmede Na owns 6,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Voya Investment Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 294,309 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 7,865 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 6,287 shares. Caprock Group Inc has 3,251 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 13,694 shares to 44,596 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 75,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MANT’s profit will be $32.16 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by ManTech International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 2.36% or 252,000 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants owns 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,263 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.16% or 72,607 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 511,233 shares stake. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,066 shares. Majedie Asset Management accumulated 90,167 shares. The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cadence Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Culbertson A N And accumulated 102,264 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 118,200 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 108,322 shares. Bartlett Ltd Llc holds 95,262 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd holds 2.52% or 28.93 million shares in its portfolio.