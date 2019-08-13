Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Shares Declined While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted Its Stake; Telos Capital Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted by $313,464

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 6.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 314,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 530,253 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Management invested in 2.15% or 28,891 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability Co has 6,976 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp holds 0.3% or 20,262 shares. 88,123 are held by Lincoln Cap Lc. Md Sass Serv has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 89,973 shares. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% or 2,420 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grimes holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,971 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Estabrook Management has 26,968 shares. Lee Danner Bass invested in 1.94% or 158,492 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gp LP has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 1.13M are held by Security Capital And Mngmt Inc. 51,567 are owned by Utah Retirement. 16,657 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers holds 160,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 65,280 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 40,663 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding invested in 0.02% or 115,600 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,255 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 2.95M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd accumulated 121,087 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc invested in 600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.62M shares. Moreover, Presima has 0.39% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 178,800 shares.