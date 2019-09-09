Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $300,705 as Share Value Declined; Ppl (PPL) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl (PPL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 626,710 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 602,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 2.33 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 20,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 605,935 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Schafer Cullen Cap Management owns 0.22% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 462,615 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 42,957 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.17% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4.33 million shares. Davenport And reported 0.01% stake. Buckingham Cap Inc reported 41,059 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 458,564 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Company, South Carolina-based fund reported 8,075 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 382,092 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 13,411 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank owns 8,496 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co has 39,939 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 601,765 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 182,455 shares to 90,772 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,618 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited owns 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 11,037 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 76,923 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). One Trading Limited Partnership holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waterfront Prns Limited Liability Co has 1.33 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 121,315 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 11,547 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.89M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 40,250 shares. Legg Mason has 2.4% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 181,000 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 729,837 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn holds 500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 115,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 374,370 shares to 632,188 shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 245,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust: The Cons Outweigh The Pros – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust picks Tysons for tenant amenity program – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $62.62 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.