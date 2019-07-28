Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Its Position by $897,765 as Share Value Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While Creative Planning Raised by $2.75 Million Its Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 59,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 641,863 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 582,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 827,146 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek

Creative Planning increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 63,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,900 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,922 shares to 117,705 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,543 shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 659,471 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 20 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 306,084 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 33,440 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 35,981 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 27,431 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 79,002 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.11M shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 110,500 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.53% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 277,812 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 30,002 shares to 366,942 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 11,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,582 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 17,736 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 983,434 shares. Essex Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 56,448 shares. Bainco Investors stated it has 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Strategy Asset Managers holds 0.02% or 2,068 shares in its portfolio. 96,887 were accumulated by Kempner Capital Incorporated. Independent Investors invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullinan Associates stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Premier Asset Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 15,165 are held by Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 19,897 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 19,239 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 998,749 shares. 123,179 are held by Wedge Management L LP Nc.