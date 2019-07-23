Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Stake; Energy Income Partners Position in Targa Res (TRGP) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 601,572 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 586,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 1.61M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 59,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 641,863 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 582,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.07M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.68M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 0.11% or 9,238 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 580,090 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 15,378 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 506,800 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 51,973 shares. Qs Investors Ltd owns 21,597 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,000 were reported by Amer Financial Gp. Franklin stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 74,718 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,820 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 49,080 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 103,905 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 19,319 shares to 3,353 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Brandywine Realty Trust picks Tysons for tenant amenity program – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Real Estate Investment Trusts: Understanding Why REITs Pay High Yields – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.