Brandywine Rlty (BDN) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Boosted Holding; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Its Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty (BDN) by 690.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 465,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 532,456 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 67,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 2.25 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 13,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2,029 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 560,730 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 7,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,287 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.75M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 5,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluestein R H And accumulated 195,092 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 6 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 624 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 2,300 shares. Girard Ltd invested in 0.06% or 2,850 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 14,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.22% or 5,000 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% or 16,632 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.47 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,572 shares to 14,296 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 780 shares. 46,208 are held by Telos Cap Management Inc. Brinker Inc owns 76,445 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.51M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 554,167 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,165 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 12,800 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 2,480 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0.05% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 10 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 12,395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company invested in 890,168 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 256,075 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Gp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 257,948 shares to 551,683 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,815 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

