Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

We will be comparing the differences between Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.81 N/A 0.50 29.50 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.45 N/A 20.12 1.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brandywine Realty Trust’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.32 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brandywine Realty Trust has an average target price of $15.5, and a 3.61% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.7%. 1.4% are Brandywine Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has 14.61% stronger performance while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.