Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.71 N/A 0.53 28.14 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 25 25.61 N/A 1.00 26.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brandywine Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Brandywine Realty Trust has a 19.15% upside potential and an average target price of $17.17. On the other hand, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s potential downside is -0.90% and its average target price is $27.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Brandywine Realty Trust looks more robust than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 72.9%. About 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has weaker performance than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.