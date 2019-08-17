Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.63 N/A 0.50 29.50 CyrusOne Inc. 57 8.76 N/A 0.45 127.84

Demonstrates Brandywine Realty Trust and CyrusOne Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CyrusOne Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Brandywine Realty Trust. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CyrusOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Brandywine Realty Trust and CyrusOne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. From a competition point of view, CyrusOne Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and CyrusOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Brandywine Realty Trust’s consensus target price is $17.17, while its potential upside is 19.32%. Meanwhile, CyrusOne Inc.’s consensus target price is $62.9, while its potential downside is -10.13%. The data provided earlier shows that Brandywine Realty Trust appears more favorable than CyrusOne Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CyrusOne Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was more bullish than CyrusOne Inc.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.