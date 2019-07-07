Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Both Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.76 N/A 0.53 28.14 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.86 N/A 0.23 40.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brandywine Realty Trust and Cousins Properties Incorporated. Cousins Properties Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Brandywine Realty Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cousins Properties Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Brandywine Realty Trust and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta means Brandywine Realty Trust’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 17.93% for Brandywine Realty Trust with average target price of $17.17. Competitively the average target price of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $10.75, which is potential -71.15% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Brandywine Realty Trust appears more favorable than Cousins Properties Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was less bullish than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.