Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to pay $0.19 on Oct 17, 2019; Aristeia Capital Lifted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:BDN) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current price of $14.89 translates into 1.28% yield. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 620,515 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global

Aristeia Capital Llc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristeia Capital Llc acquired 2,100 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Aristeia Capital Llc holds 24,800 shares with $4.17M value, up from 22,700 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $7.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.01. About 306,935 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Brandywine Realty Trust is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 33.21% above currents $146.01 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.