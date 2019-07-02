Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to pay $0.19 on Jul 19, 2019; 2 Analysts Bullish Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is expected to pay $0.19 on Jul 19, 2019. (NYSE:BDN) shareholders before Jul 3, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current price of $14.41 translates into 1.32% yield. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend has Jul 5, 2019 as record date. May 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 1.17M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43

Among 3 analysts covering Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sienna Senior Living has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.33’s average target is -0.62% below currents $19.45 stock price. Sienna Senior Living had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of SIA in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 144,232 shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sienna Senior Living Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It operates through LTC business, Retirement, and Baltic divisions. It has a 136.97 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 35 LTC homes across Ontario with 5,733 beds; and 13 retirement residences representing 1,429 suites in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

More notable recent Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s (TSE:SIA) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “March 2019 – Stock Buys – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fed up Canada tells U.S. to help with China crisis or forget about favors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust has $18 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $17.17’s average target is 19.15% above currents $14.41 stock price. Brandywine Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BDN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forward Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 549,220 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated holds 0.14% or 65,280 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 332,000 shares. American Century Companies accumulated 1.37 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 2.17M were accumulated by Northern. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Franklin Resources owns 0.03% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 3.11M shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 11,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 10,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.91% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 8.28M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 36,079 shares. Presima Inc has 0.39% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 178,800 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd owns 120,244 shares.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Brandywine Realty Trust is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity. $3.00M worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares were sold by SWEENEY GERARD H.