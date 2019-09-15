Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Lifted Its Holding by $575,400; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Upped Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $6.37 Million as Stock Price Declined

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 238,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 349,631 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 1.26 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.16% stake. Aperio Grp Limited reported 0.01% stake. Landscape Management Limited Company holds 10,870 shares. Capital Ww Investors reported 3.89M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 41,621 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 592,226 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc stated it has 186 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 7,101 shares. Peoples Ser Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 75 shares. Mondrian Ltd has 0.15% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 89,076 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Vanguard Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15.01M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.06% stake. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.75% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 59,406 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Co owns 34,312 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 12,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

