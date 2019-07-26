Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Decreased Its Stake by $4.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Keystone Financial Planning Has Decreased Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Value Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 10.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 305,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 683,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 988,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 577,668 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 173,425 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie holds 0.14% or 5.35M shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.40 million shares. 361,936 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 325 shares. First Manhattan owns 780 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.05% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Ajo Lp accumulated 0.03% or 354,687 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 115,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Numerixs Techs accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Llc invested in 672,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 77,211 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Limited Liability Corp, Utah-based fund reported 37,068 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 49,611 shares. Kames Public Ltd Llc owns 496,140 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,316 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 34,175 shares. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Advisors has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has 379,267 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust has 1.03 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 347,525 shares or 0% of the stock. 179,305 were reported by F&V Cap Mgmt. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 85,054 shares stake. Olstein Capital LP has 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 157,963 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.87% or 3.41 million shares in its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reported 641,505 shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).