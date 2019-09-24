Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Boosted Position by $575,400 as Shares Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $11.10 Million

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 44,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 121,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56M, down from 165,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $250.2. About 804,247 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 313,600 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54M for 18.90 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year's $2.93 per share. BDX's profit will be $893.54M for 18.90 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 115,690 shares to 455,190 shares, valued at $38.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.