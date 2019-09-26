Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Position by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Netease (NTES) Valuation Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Cut Position by $41.31 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 574,786 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 161,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 734,122 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.76 million, down from 896,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $273.12. About 472,108 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 29.18 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has 15,208 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 75,156 shares. Century Cos Inc reported 0.02% stake. Sei Investments Communications owns 203,113 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 140,576 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 327,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,245 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 46,100 shares. Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 35,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verus Inc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 677,690 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 7.17 million shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.