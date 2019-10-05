Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position Held by Real Estate Management Services Llc; Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Boosted Holding by $3.90 Million as Stock Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 1712.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 121,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 128,990 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 7,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 1.29 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 501,703 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 259,300 shares. 203,113 were accumulated by Sei Investments Communication. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Menta Cap Ltd Liability holds 44,891 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com owns 0.13% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 70,919 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 21,918 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 3.38 million shares. Quantbot Lp invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 19,351 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 62,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 323,265 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. International Gru owns 2,822 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.87M shares.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) by 11,700 shares to 248,400 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) by 81,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,700 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Incorporated accumulated 152,630 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 4.22 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn reported 0.03% stake. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.03% or 10,604 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.46% or 9,460 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 12,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 21,828 shares. Hightower Ltd reported 302,145 shares stake. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 57,452 shares. 169,772 were reported by Riverpark. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 39,674 shares.

