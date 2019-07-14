Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Holding; Hengehold Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. It closed at $14.61 lastly. It is down 7.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 11,283 shares. New Vernon Management Lc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,577 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc reported 3.91% stake. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 195,729 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Co holds 7,490 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 0.27% or 13,091 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc stated it has 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.36% or 17,780 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 84,577 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank accumulated 1.37% or 99,590 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate invested in 2.39% or 151,057 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 403,440 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. On Thursday, January 31 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 41,088 shares. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Company accumulated 3.52M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 36,628 shares in its portfolio. 136,577 were accumulated by Citigroup. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 17,255 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 277,812 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 111,285 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd invested in 0.63% or 986,520 shares. Westwood Group has 1.24M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 731,720 shares. United Automobile Association has 1.11M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.08% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Telos Capital Management Inc has 0.23% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 46,208 shares. 6.48 million were reported by State Street.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.40 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.