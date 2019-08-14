Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.67 N/A 0.50 29.50 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.47 N/A 1.08 9.16

Table 1 highlights Brandywine Realty Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Brandywine Realty Trust. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Brandywine Realty Trust and Lexington Realty Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

Brandywine Realty Trust’s upside potential is 18.33% at a $17.17 average target price. Meanwhile, Lexington Realty Trust’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 6.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Brandywine Realty Trust seems more appealing than Lexington Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brandywine Realty Trust and Lexington Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.7% respectively. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has weaker performance than Lexington Realty Trust

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Lexington Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.