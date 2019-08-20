Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Brandywine Realty Trust has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brandywine Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.60% 3.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Brandywine Realty Trust and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust N/A 15 29.50 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

$17.17 is the consensus price target of Brandywine Realty Trust, with a potential upside of 18.82%. The potential upside of the competitors is 21.29%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brandywine Realty Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has weaker performance than Brandywine Realty Trust’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Brandywine Realty Trust’s peers are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.