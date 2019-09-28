Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Brandywine Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 1,189,726,027.40% 7.60% 3.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Brandywine Realty Trust and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 173.70M 15 29.50 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.5, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. The peers have a potential upside of 73.76%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brandywine Realty Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.92 shows that Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brandywine Realty Trust’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.