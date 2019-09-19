Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Contrasting side by side

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.81 N/A 0.50 29.50 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 20 14.62 N/A 0.32 65.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Brandywine Realty Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Brandywine Realty Trust is presently more affordable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brandywine Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Brandywine Realty Trust has a 3.68% upside potential and an average price target of $15.5. Competitively the average price target of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $21, which is potential -7.28% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares and 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was less bullish than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.