Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Comparison side by side

Both Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.56 N/A 0.50 29.50 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.07 N/A 0.31 55.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Brandywine Realty Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Brandywine Realty Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 1 2.50 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brandywine Realty Trust has a 16.00% upside potential and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.3%. About 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was less bullish than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.