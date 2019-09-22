Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Popular (BPOP) Stake by $2.11 Million; Greenlight Capital Trimmed Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $13.68 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 187,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 472,025 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.63 million, down from 659,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 965,290 shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 39,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 405,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.00 million, up from 366,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.51 lastly. It is up 14.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 294,186 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $82.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 140,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,355 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont, a Delaware-based fund reported 27,365 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 17,100 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4,810 shares. Weiss Multi owns 124,300 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,466 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech invested 0.1% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 688,748 shares. 2,734 are held by Hanson And Doremus Inv. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 65,285 shares. Penbrook Mngmt owns 23,150 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 51,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 0.03% stake. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 39,942 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P, New York-based fund reported 95,636 shares.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) by 349,274 shares to 849,274 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Finance Portformulas invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Barclays Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,628 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.79% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 78,135 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 206,453 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.02% or 59,799 shares. Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated reported 3,605 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 117 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 3,583 shares. Argent Trust Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,886 shares. 21,535 are held by U S. Raymond James Associates invested in 93,279 shares.