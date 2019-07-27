Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Pfizer (PFE) Position; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 18,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 2.50M shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.55 million, up from 5.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 45,269 shares to 48,269 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 17,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 674,915 shares to 447 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 39,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,794 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).