Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Its Nvr (NVR) Stake; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Price Rose, Omni Partners Llp Has Lifted by $7.96 Million Its Position

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 252,310 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 611 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 2,877 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 2,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $91.37 during the last trading session, reaching $3674.9. About 30,325 shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. The insider Jung Alexandra A bought 70 shares worth $229,950.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NVR’s (NYSE:NVR) Share Price Gain Of 216% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of NVR, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NVR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health Services misses by $0.16, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Magellan Health (MGLN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

