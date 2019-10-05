Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Acuity Brands (AYI) Position By $1.42 Million; The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 24.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 10,383 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 53,085 shares with $7.32 million value, up from 42,702 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.15. About 581,539 shares traded or 47.01% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr has $157 highest and $14200 lowest target. $145.75’s average target is 3.76% above currents $140.47 stock price. PNC Financial Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 3 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. See The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) latest ratings:

03/10/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $139.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $142 136.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $138 New Target: $142 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $156 New Target: $157 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.07% or 102,076 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 670,238 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4,166 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Florida-based Cypress Cap Group Inc Inc has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,074 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 1,891 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs invested in 119,503 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Aqr Management holds 542,650 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,902 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.98 million shares. Atlas Browninc reported 5,640 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.7% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 67,967 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity. BUNCH CHARLES E bought 1,000 shares worth $124,380.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC’s McCrady presented with Community Impact award by American Banker – Pittsburgh Business Times” on October 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC sells franchise finance loan portfolio – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Things Bleak for Square Stock in a Slowing Economy – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s where PNC is putting its new operations center that will employ 500+ – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $62.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06M shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:AYI) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Acquires The Luminaires Group NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AYI, MDLA, NUAN and TRHC among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 52,274 shares to 92,893 valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 95,242 shares and now owns 1.65 million shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was reduced too.