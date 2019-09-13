Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $18.11 Million as Stock Declined; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Holding in Prologis (PLD) Lowered as Shares Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 421,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.79 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 13.13 million shares traded or 35.15% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY INCOME SECURITIES INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCan; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley said it ended the uncertainty on its leadership but added that there remained “ambivalence” on the shape and direction of its investment bank; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – Smartphones: No Recovery In Sights, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.75M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 1.65M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Cap accumulated 21,643 shares. Intact Management owns 55,900 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,435 shares. Commerce Retail Bank holds 6,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 5,385 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.11% stake. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 4,667 were reported by Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Com. Dnb Asset Management As holds 63,612 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv reported 13,390 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management holds 1.78 million shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 16,767 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 2,299 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $581.45 million for 22.59 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 817,389 shares to 4.12M shares, valued at $110.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 263,631 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $104.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 94,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 938 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com holds 0.07% or 6,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc owns 239,316 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. 5.42M were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. 18,912 were reported by Piedmont Invest Inc. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.1% or 2.67 million shares. United Automobile Association owns 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.22M shares. Ohio-based Victory Inc has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Capstone Llc reported 66,353 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.69% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 280,956 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.3% or 28,331 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 379,870 shares.