Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding as Share Value Rose; Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 144,952 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 48,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.65M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 3.79 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 244,345 shares to 11.85 million shares, valued at $327.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 13,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.12 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,874 are owned by Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp reported 34,431 shares. 21,739 were accumulated by Capital Intl Ltd Ca. Panagora Asset reported 0.41% stake. Paw Capital Corp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,000 shares. Fragasso Grp owns 6,267 shares. Liberty Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,497 shares. Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,470 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 0.32% or 58,104 shares in its portfolio. 31,125 are owned by Aviance Limited. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 9.69 million shares. Weatherstone Capital holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,030 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 1.22% or 1.78M shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt stated it has 1.93M shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. 42,308 are held by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fmr Limited invested in 2.94M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 51,157 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 13,961 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bridges Investment holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 25,150 shares. Atria Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 28,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Co. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 8,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Dupont Capital invested in 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 2,313 are held by Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.