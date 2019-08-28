Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Its Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 79,218 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 701,089 shares with $133.19M value, down from 780,307 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $124.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 1.87M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) stake by 8.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 50,948 shares as Zions Bancorp Na (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 641,980 shares with $29.15 million value, up from 591,032 last quarter. Zions Bancorp Na now has $7.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 1.18 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Amgen Could Actually Acquire Alexion – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 17,826 shares stake. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 25,600 are owned by Opus Invest Management Inc. 99,326 are owned by Clark Cap Mgmt Inc. Inv Advsr Limited Com accumulated 25,777 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 3,551 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.59% or 14,307 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,205 shares. Fdx holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 29,596 shares. First Personal Financial owns 2,342 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Co Oh holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,448 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 514 shares. Cypress Gru holds 11,983 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Commerce Limited holds 6,000 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 2.07M shares to 2.45 million valued at $87.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 506,945 shares and now owns 768,002 shares. New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $216.44’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.33 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 16 report. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $221 target in Friday, March 8 report. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 30.26% above currents $39.92 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Invest Management Lc reported 75,307 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Management reported 17,509 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 742,764 shares. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Investment holds 104 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,541 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.03% or 739,965 shares. Maltese Mgmt Llc reported 644,053 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 2,985 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 34,909 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 19,562 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 25,289 shares.