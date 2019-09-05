Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Ingersoll (IR) Holding By $638,255; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted Its Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 2.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 221,220 shares with $23.88 million value, down from 227,185 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 473,411 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) stake by 37.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 11,400 shares as Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 41,468 shares with $2.49M value, up from 30,068 last quarter. Exlservice Holdings Inc now has $2.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 57,884 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 15.76 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 305,505 shares to 2.60 million valued at $72.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 506,945 shares and now owns 768,002 shares. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 11.64% above currents $121.04 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”.

