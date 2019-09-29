Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Holding; Burlington Stores (BURL) Sentiment Is 0.74

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 138 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 186 sold and reduced positions in Burlington Stores Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 65.54 million shares, down from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Burlington Stores Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 146 Increased: 87 New Position: 51.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Banco Santander Sa (SAN) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc analyzed 263,261 shares as Banco Santander Sa (SAN)'s stock declined 13.82%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 14.44M shares with $66.12 million value, down from 14.70 million last quarter. Banco Santander Sa now has $67.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.19 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 31.98 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. for 450,000 shares. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. owns 174,477 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 3.39% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Maryland-based Ithaka Group Llc has invested 3.31% in the stock. Kames Capital Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 609,528 shares.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44M for 35.30 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 29,137 shares to 354,134 valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 36,489 shares and now owns 295,718 shares. M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) was raised too.

