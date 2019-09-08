Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; Calamos Wealth Management Lifted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake by $652,590

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 18,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 216,236 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 235,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.73 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 4,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 27,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 22,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 2.97M shares traded or 31.56% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,437 shares to 19,440 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt Interest stated it has 25,625 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers owns 9,766 shares. Raymond James Financial Services owns 20,055 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.17% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 26,693 shares. Putnam Invests Lc owns 2,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn owns 2,508 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 13,650 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.26% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 12 were reported by Tortoise Investment Mgmt. Sio Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.29% or 35,421 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,200 shares. Comm Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,621 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com accumulated 28,382 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.65M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group invested in 0.93% or 2.13M shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,156 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 135,328 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 925,154 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 134,065 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 46,688 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 119,284 shares. 6,784 are held by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma. Horizon Invs Limited Liability has 5,109 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Lc has 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 16,440 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 31,959 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 839 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 67,463 shares to 299,029 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 4,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).