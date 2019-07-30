Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Lowered by $9.68 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Stake in Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Lowered by $815,925

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 24,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 151,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 6,278 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 99.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 51,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 216 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 51,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $191.59. About 11,157 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.68M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 42,000 shares. Amer Int Grp accumulated 64,776 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 268,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 2.94M shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.17% or 435,000 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap holds 0.07% or 12,189 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Rothschild And Communication Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% or 15,144 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 2.71M shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd reported 14,831 shares stake.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 127,219 shares to 699,410 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 43,979 shares to 657,584 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 520 shares stake. Country Club Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,473 shares. Clarivest Asset reported 180,306 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pggm Investments holds 0.03% or 34,400 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Co invested in 393,482 shares. Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 3,226 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 101,890 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation invested in 44,457 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 70,918 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 135,671 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Llc invested in 95,115 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,225 shares. Stanley invested in 28,872 shares or 1.31% of the stock.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 17.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.