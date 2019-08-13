Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake in Loews (L) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Western Digital (WDC) by $2.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 290,571 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 298,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 949,516 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 44,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 253,651 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 209,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 4.15 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2,034 shares to 3,370 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Loews Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loews Q2 improves on strength of CNA, Boardwalk Pipelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Com holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 958,653 shares. 11,098 were reported by Balyasny Asset Lc. Advisory Network Ltd Liability holds 476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Company invested in 2,207 shares. Brookstone Capital invested in 9,009 shares. 86,098 were reported by Comerica Financial Bank. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 48,300 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 862 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Com Tn. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 5,446 shares stake. Diamond Hill Capital Management stated it has 3.45 million shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MHK, BZH, WDC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0% or 55,400 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.4% or 10,190 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,808 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 620,876 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. 53,986 are held by Creative Planning. 7,177 are held by Northeast Consultants. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.03% or 19,624 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 3.32M shares stake. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.24% or 4,250 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1,525 shares. Fdx invested in 7,927 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Com invested 0.22% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 13,600 shares or 0% of the stock.