Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake In Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Was Upped; Srs Investment Management Lifted Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $175.82. About 1.26 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 123,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90M, up from 113,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 662,125 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,485 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $1.30B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Co invested in 42,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% or 834 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce holds 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 14,971 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 7,189 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd owns 2.77% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3.08M shares. 1,114 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1,560 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com reported 465,331 shares. Martin Currie has invested 1.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Qcm Cayman Limited stated it has 867 shares. Chevy Chase reported 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. 67,868 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Com Lc reported 777,264 shares. Hm Payson And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Alpha Windward Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 299 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 21,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 180 were reported by Whittier Tru Com. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership owns 234,893 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp holds 5.73% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1.90 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.14% or 116,000 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company invested in 32,549 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 161,118 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Limited has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Raymond James And Associates reported 0.03% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,588 shares.

